Drug May Be New Weapon Against a 'Superbug'

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A newly approved drug may help in the battle against Clostridium difficile -- a potentially fatal "superbug" gut infection that has become a scourge in U.S. hospitals.

In two clinical trials, researchers found that the drug, called bezlotoxumab (Zinplava), cut the risk of a recurrent C. difficile infection by almost 40 percent.

That's important, because the gut infection commonly comes back after treatment with antibiotics -- around 20 percent of the time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The infection can also make people seriously ill, with symptoms ranging from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon, the CDC says.

Zinplava has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it should be available early this year, according to Merck, the drug's maker.

That approval was based on the findings of two Merck-funded trials, published in the Jan. 26 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

The drug "will give us another tool in the toolbox" for fighting C. difficile infections, said Dr. Johan Bakken, former president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

And additional weapons are welcome, he said, given the scope the problem.

C. difficile sickened almost half a million Americans in 2011, according to the most recent numbers from the CDC. An estimated 29,000 of those patients died within a month.

Most infections happen in the hospital, the CDC says.

In fact, C. difficile has become the most common hospital-acquired infection nationwide, Bakken pointed out.

The bacteria can contaminate hospital surfaces and equipment, and be transmitted to patients.

That's a particular threat when patients are on powerful antibiotics to treat an infection: The drugs kill not only harmful bacteria, but also the "good" bacteria that normally dwell in the gut and crowd out the bad ones.

"The antibiotics hit the innocent bystanders, and that allows C. difficile to get a stronghold," said Bakken, who wasn't involved in the Zinplava trials.

To treat C. difficile, doctors use more antibiotics, which actually do a good job of killing the bug. The problem, Bakken explained, is that C. difficile produces spores that can survive the onslaught.