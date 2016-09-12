Pot Ingredient Might Ease Severe Epilepsy

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- An ingredient in marijuana may reduce seizures in people with a severe form of epilepsy, a new study suggests.

The ingredient in question is cannabidiol -- a molecule from the marijuana plant that does not create a "high." The drug is being developed by GW Pharmaceuticals, which funded the new study.

Researchers used cannabidiol to treat a type of epilepsy known as Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

"The seizures in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome can be very difficult to treat, and the ones that cause falling can be dangerous and occur multiple times in a day," explained an expert in epilepsy treatment, Dr. Derek Chong. He directs the division of epilepsy at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

The new study was led by Dr. Anup Patel, of Nationwide Children's Hospital and The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus. His team tested cannabidiol in 225 young patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The patients had an average age of 16 years.

Each month, the study participants had an average of 85 seizures that involved falling ("drop" seizures), the researchers said. The patients had already tried an average of six epilepsy drugs that did not help them, and were taking an average of three epilepsy drugs at the time of the study.

For 14 weeks, the participants also received either a higher or lower dose of daily cannabidiol, or an inactive placebo, in addition to their current medications.

The patients who took the higher dose had a 42 percent reduction in drop seizures overall, and for 40 percent of this group, their seizures were reduced by half or more, the researchers said.

The patients who took the lower dose had a 37 percent reduction in drop seizures overall, and for 36 percent, seizures were reduced by half or more, Patel's group said.

In contrast, those in the placebo group had a 17 percent reduction in drop seizures overall, and for 15 percent, seizures were reduced by half or more, the findings showed.

Side effects were reported by 94 percent of those in the higher-dose group, 84 percent of those taking the lower dose and 72 percent of those taking the placebo. Most side effects were mild to moderate, and the two most common were decreased appetite and sleepiness.