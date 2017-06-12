Zinc May Help Against Vision Loss in Seniors

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- An inexpensive over-the-counter antioxidant/zinc supplement that may help preserve vision in older people is also cost effective, a new study suggests.

The combo pill has been dubbed the "Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS)" supplement, based on trial in which it was studied previously.

Dr. Aaron Lee, a researcher on the new trial, said his team found AREDS was "greatly cost-effective for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, specifically in people who have active wet, age-related macular degeneration in one eye and dry in the other." Lee is assistant professor of ophthalmology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Macular degeneration is a progressive disease that's a major cause of vision loss in older Americans.

The new study suggests the AREDS supplement may delay the need for more expensive treatment of the "wet" form of the illness, especially, Lee said.

Exactly how the supplements work to slow progression of the eye malady isn't known, he added, but "the current formulation of the supplements contain antioxidants that are thought to be protective of the retina from damage that results in wet age-related macular degeneration."

Still, at least one U.S. eye expert challenged the idea that the AREDS supplement definitively showed a benefit in preventing the disease or its progression.

"Despite this being routine practice among many retinal specialists in the U.S., the benefits remain uncertain," said Dr. Alfred Sommer, professor of ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

According to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), age-related macular degeneration causes damage to the macula, a small spot near the center of the retina. It's the part of the eye needed for sharp, central vision. Over time, vision can become blurry, and eventually patients can lose their eyesight.

The two basic types of macular degeneration are called wet and dry. About 10 percent to 15 percent of the cases of macular degeneration are the wet type.

In wet macular degeneration, blood vessels grow under the retina and macula. These new vessels may bleed and leak fluid, causing the macula to bulge or lift up from its normally flat position, thus distorting or destroying central vision. Vision loss may be rapid and severe.