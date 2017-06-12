Dozens of Contact Lenses Found in Woman's Eye

July 17, 2017 -- Doctors in England say they found 27 contact lenses in a patient's eye when she was being prepped for cataract surgery.

The lenses in the 67-year-old woman's eye were clumped together in a "blueish mass" and were "bound together by mucus," according to an article in the British Medical Journal, the Washington Post reported.

The patient had worn monthly contact lenses for 35 years, but rarely saw an eye doctor during those years.

The doctors were confused by how all the contact lenses got there, but wrote that the patient had "deep set eyes, which might have contributed to the unusually large number of retained foreign bodies," they wrote in the article.

Two weeks after the contact lenses were removed, the woman told doctors her eye felt much more comfortable, the Post reported.