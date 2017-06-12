Product Alert: Amazon Warns Of Bad Eclipse Glasses

Aug. 14, 2017 -- If you bought your solar eclipse glasses from Amazon.com, keep an eye on your email. Some shoppers got a disappointing notice from the company Saturday. The message warns customers that it could not verify the glasses they bought met safety standards. In other words, the glasses could be fakes. “We recommend that you DO NOT USE this product to view the sun or the eclipse,” the email says. When Bridget Cerny read those words, her heart dropped. “I bought them weeks ago because I wanted to be prepared,” said Cerny, 63, an accountant who lives in Lexington, KY.

Out of Stock or Out of Reach She says people are driving hundreds of miles to come to Lexington, which is right in the path of good viewing for the Aug. 21 eclipse. Hotels in the area are booked. MORE FROM WEBMD ON THE ECLIPSE: During Eclipse, 'Your Eye Can Scorch' “I just wanted to be able to say that I was here, and I’ve seen it,” Cerny says. She last saw an eclipse when she lived in Africa, more than a quarter-century ago. Phases of the Eclipse Even though her plans were suddenly in jeopardy, Cerny says she didn’t panic. She went back on Amazon to try to find another pair from a reputable source. “The prices had jumped incredibly high,” she says. One seller offered to send her 500 pairs of glasses for $6,000, or they were just out of stock. “That’s really the most annoying thing,” she says. “It’s one thing to send an email warning not to use the glasses, but then they allowed this price gouging, which isn’t fair.”