A 10-Minute Workout to Strengthen Your Whole Body

Find it hard to squeeze in morning workouts? Lots of people can relate. While the mere thought of early-a.m. exercise can be enough to send anyone scrambling back to bed, it is possible to fit in a quick session and still make it out the door on time.

In this 10-minute body weight workout, WebMD’s chief medical editor and certified personal trainer, Michael Smith, MD, shows you five basic moves that strengthen your entire body, from your chest to your calves. These exercises can also fire up your metabolism and give you more energy to take on the day. You don’t need any equipment -- just grab a mat if you’re working out on a hard surface. Hit play when you’re ready to sweat, and scroll down for a handy infographic you can share or print!