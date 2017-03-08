By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Many people try yoga hoping to heal an injury, but some wind up with more aches and pains, a new study finds.

The study, which surveyed hundreds of people doing yoga for more than a year, found that two-thirds said that some existing aches improved because of yoga -- most often, lower back and neck pain.

On the other hand, 21 percent said yoga worsened their muscle or joint pain. And almost 11 percent said it caused new issues -- most commonly, pain in the hand, wrist, elbow or shoulder.

The study didn't delve into specific injuries, but instead asked people about general aches in different body areas.

So it's hard to know how serious the problems were, said Tom Swain, a researcher with the Center for Injury Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"You don't have to sustain a serious injury to have pain. It could just be sore muscles," said Swain, who wasn't involved in the study.

In a study published last year, Swain and his colleagues looked at serious yoga-related injuries. They found that between 2001 and 2014, almost 30,000 Americans landed in the emergency room for injuries attributed to yoga -- including sprained joints, serious muscle strains and even fractures.

And the rate climbed over the years, the study found.

Still, given how popular yoga is, the risk of ending up in the ER is quite low, the researchers said. By 2014, the rate of ER-treated injuries stood at 17 for every 100,000 yoga practitioners.

"So even though there is some risk of injury," Swain said, "that shouldn't deter people from participating in yoga, because there are many potential benefits."

Studies have tied yoga to health gains ranging from lower blood pressure, cholesterol and heart rate to improvements in depression, anxiety and sleep problems.

Plus, based on other research, yoga may not be any riskier than other forms of exercise, according to the researchers behind the current study.

The study's investigators, led by Marc Campo of Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., reported their findings in the Journal of Bodywork & Movement Therapies.