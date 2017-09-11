Take a Stand Against Sitting Too Much

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Days spent sitting for hours may increase your risk for an early death no matter how much you exercise, researchers say.

In a new study, people who sat the most had twice the risk of dying over a 4-year period as people who sat the least. But taking a break every 30 minutes to get up and walk around might help decrease the risk, the study authors said.

"What's most troubling is it's like I exercise in the morning and I think I'm good, but in addition to exercise I should also be mindful of not being sedentary for long periods throughout the day," said lead researcher Keith Diaz. He is an associate research scientist at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City.

It's more than exercise, Diaz said. "You have to do more. You have to move, you have to get up often and break up your sedentary habits if you want to have the lowest risk of death," he explained.

Many people sit for up to 10 hours a day, he noted. Earlier studies that have reported a link between sitting and an early death have relied on people telling researchers how long they sat in a day. This new study, however, actually measured sitting time using a hip-mounted accelerometer that tracked movement, and correlated it with the risk of dying during the study period.

Diaz cautioned, however, that this study only shows an association between sitting and an increased risk of early death. It can't prove that sitting causes the risk, due to the study design.

Exactly how prolonged sitting might be related to an increased risk of early death isn't known, he added.

"There is evidence that suggests, but does not prove, that it could be about how our body handles blood sugar," Diaz said.

"We think it's through a kind of diabetic pathway. When our muscles are inactive, they are not using blood sugar, and we know that blood sugar can wreak terrible consequences on our body. Poor blood sugar control is thought to be one of the ways sitting increases one's risk for heart disease or death," he said.