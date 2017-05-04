More E. Coli Cases Linked to SoyNut Butter

March 30, 2017 -- The number of people sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter rose by six since March 21 and now stands at 29, the CDC says.

There have been 12 hospitalizations, but no deaths have been reported. Since March 21, illnesses have been reported in three more states (Florida, Illinois, and Massachusetts), bringing the total number to 12.

Consumers should not eat, and childcare centers, schools, and other institutions should not serve, any variety or size of I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter, I.M. Healthy brand granola, Dixie Diner's Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter, or 20/20 Lifestyle Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars, regardless of the date of purchase or the date listed on the container, the CDC said.

Parents and caregivers should check for the products, which have a long shelf life, and throw away any they find.