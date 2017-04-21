Banquet Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese Recalled

April 21, 2017 -- Possible salmonella contamination has led to the recall of a brownie mix dessert included in frozen breaded chicken nugget meal trays produced by Conagra Brands, Inc., the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

The recall is for 7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing "Banquet Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese" with Code 3100080921 and a "best if used by" date of July 20, 2018. The FSIS establishment number "P-9" is printed on the side of the box.

The 110,817 pounds of recalled frozen meals were shipped to stores nationwide. No confirmed cases of illness linked with the recalled products have been reported, according to FSIS.

For more information, consumers can call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at 1-800-289-6014.