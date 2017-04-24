Frito-Lay Recalls Jalapeno Chips

April 24, 2017 -- Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling some of its Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips because salmonella may be in the seasoning.

The FDA has no reports of illness from the products.

Frito-Lay says its supplier recalled the seasoning blend because it found salmonella in the jalapeno powder.

People infected with the bacteria may have nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea -- sometimes with fever. Other symptoms may include headache, abdominal cramps, and loss of appetite. These symptoms usually start within 12 to 72 hours after infection. They last for 4 to 7 days.

In rare cases, salmonella can cause serious illness.

The recalled products are:

All sizes of these two products with a “guaranteed fresh” date of "JUL 4" or before printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of "JUN 20" or before printed on the multipack package; in addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of "JUL 4" or before printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack: 12-count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20-count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30-count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30-count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32-count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box



Do not eat these products if you’ve bought them. For more information, call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.