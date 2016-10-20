Botulism Outbreak Caused by Nacho Cheese Sauce

May 22, 2017 -- (HealthDay News) Ten people in California were hospitalized after contracting botulism linked to nacho cheese sauce from a gas station store, health officials say.

The cause of the outbreak "appears to be prepared food, particularly nacho cheese sauce" from a gas station in Walnut Grove," according to a Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services statement, CNN reported.

Symptoms of botulism include blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech and paralysis. The illness is fatal in three to five percent of cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials said there does not appear to be an ongoing risk to the public, CNN reported.