May 22, 2017 -- A Cincinnati-based company is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of Nathan and Curtis ready-to-eat hot dogs after metal objects were found in the packages.

John Morrell and Co. notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on May 19 after it received three complaints about pieces of metal in the packaging.

The following products are being recalled:

14-ounce sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16-ounce sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

The company shipped the hot dogs to retail locations nationwide. The packages have “EST. 296” on the side.

The USDA has not received any reports of injury or illness. It urges consumers who bought the hot dogs to throw them away or to return them to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 877-933-4625.