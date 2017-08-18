Cocktail Confusion: Is Drinking Healthy or Risky?

Aug. 18, 2017 -- Is drinking good for your health?

Several recent studies have suggested that alcohol in moderation offers health benefits and may even help you live longer.

Yet in 2014, the World Health Organization labeled alcohol as a carcinogen and said no amount is safe.

The question gained new relevance this month with the release of a sobering report that documents a significant rise in the number of people with drinking problems in the U.S. The problems were noted especially among women, minorities, and the elderly, as well as those with less education and lower incomes.

Is any amount of alcohol better than none at all?

“That’s by far the most difficult question, because we don’t have perfect studies that answer it, and the data we do have are complex,” says alcohol researcher Kenneth Mukamal, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Consider heart disease and cancer risk, he says: “The World Health Organization says there’s no safe amount of alcohol when it comes to cancer risk, but you could argue that there’s no safe level of not drinking in terms of cardiovascular disease.”

A large study published this month illustrates his point. It showed that light to moderate drinkers lowered their chances of an early death by about 20%, compared with nondrinkers. Their risk of dying from heart disease dropped even more dramatically. But only light drinkers saw a drop in cancer deaths. Light drinkers were those who had fewer than three drinks per week, while moderate drinkers had more than three drinks, but no more than 14 for men and seven for women per week.

Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, fared considerably worse. They had a 27% higher chance of dying of cancer and an 11% higher chance of dying early from any cause. Binge drinkers had similar risks.

“It’s clear that heavy drinking is bad for your health, and it’s bad for nearly every aspect of your health,” says Mukamal, “but even occasionally exceeding these limits is often bad for one’s health, even if you normally drink moderately.”