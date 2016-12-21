HealthCare.gov Coverage Sign-Up Deadline Extended

Dec. 16, 2016 -- The deadline for Americans to sign up for HealthCare.gov health insurance that would take effect Jan. 1 has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, Dec. 19.

The extension from the previous deadline on Thursday was due to strong interest, according to Kevin Counihan, CEO of the federal health insurance markets, the Associated Press reported.

The Obama administration wants to sign up 13.8 million people for 2017, slightly more than this year. Currently, enrollment is similar to last year, but there are fewer new clients, the news service reported.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law, often referred to as Obamacare.