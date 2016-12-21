Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Health Care Reform:

    Health Insurance & Affordable Care Act

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    HealthCare.gov Coverage Sign-Up Deadline Extended

    Dec. 16, 2016 -- The deadline for Americans to sign up for HealthCare.gov health insurance that would take effect Jan. 1 has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, Dec. 19.

    The extension from the previous deadline on Thursday was due to strong interest, according to Kevin Counihan, CEO of the federal health insurance markets, the Associated Press reported.

    The Obama administration wants to sign up 13.8 million people for 2017, slightly more than this year. Currently, enrollment is similar to last year, but there are fewer new clients, the news service reported.

    Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

    President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 health care law, often referred to as Obamacare.

    Copyright © 2013-2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

    Today on WebMD

    stethoscope on person's chest
    Insurance Plans
    Your Marketplace choices,
    doctor
    Overtesting and Overtreating?
    How not to waste money on health care.
     
    man in cafe looking at computer
    Money-Saving Tips
    Finding low-cost health insurance.
    doctor showing girl a stethoscope
    How Much Do You Know?
    Get the facts on health insurance.
     

    Latest Health Reform News

    See More

    Tools & Resources

    Loading …
    URAC: Accredited Health Web SiteTRUSTe Privacy CertificationHONcode SealAdChoices
    About WebMD Advertise With Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Advertising Policy Accessibility Sponsor Policy
    Site Map Careers Contact Us Medscape Reference eMedicineHealth RxList OnHealth Medscape MedicineNet
    BootsWebMD WebMD Corporate WebMD Health Services First Aid WebMD Magazine WebMD Health Record
    WebMD Mobile Newsletters Dictionary Physician Directory

    ©2005-2016 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

    WebMD does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. See additional information.