Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    Health Care Reform:

    Health Insurance & Affordable Care Act

    Bill would allow states to stick with the controversial health reform law -- or not

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    2 GOP Senators Unveil Obamacare Alternative

    By HealthDay Staff

    HealthDay Reporter

    MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Looking to make good on the GOP's longstanding vow to get rid of Obamacare, two Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a bill that would allow states to continue operating under the law if they choose to do so.

    The proposal, by Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a medical doctor, and Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate Republican, would allow states to stick with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or opt for a similar amount of federal money that consumers could use for their medical care and health insurance, The New York Times reported.

    "We are moving the locus of repeal to state government," Cassidy said. "States should have the right to choose."

    The bill would also encourage greater use of health savings accounts and eliminate the requirement for most Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine in the form of a tax penalty -- the so-called individual mandate, the Times reported.

    But the provision to allow the Affordable Care Act to live on in many states will not sit well with many conservative Republicans who have had their sights trained on the controversial health reform legislation since President Barack Obama signed it into law in 2010.

    And that potential conflict underscores how difficult it could be for the Republican-controlled Congress to come up with its oft-stated goal of crafting a replacement for the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

    In a statement, Collins said: "Some of my colleagues have argued for immediate repeal [of the Affordable Care Act] without any replacement, an option that I reject for it risks leaving millions of vulnerable Americans without affordable health insurance and would undo important consumer protections provided by current law.

    "Others have proposed repeal with the delayed effective date of two or three years to allow time for the Senate to devise legislation that would provide a better approach to health insurance," she added.

    "My concern with the repeal and delay plan is that the Obamacare exchanges, already on very shaky financial grounds, would go into a death spiral as consumers would face uncertainty and insurers would have no basis for pricing their policies," she said.

    Today on WebMD

    stethoscope on person's chest
    Insurance Plans
    Your Marketplace choices,
    doctor
    Overtesting and Overtreating?
    How not to waste money on health care.
     
    man in cafe looking at computer
    Money-Saving Tips
    Finding low-cost health insurance.
    doctor showing girl a stethoscope
    How Much Do You Know?
    Get the facts on health insurance.
     

    Tools & Resources

    Loading …
    URAC: Accredited Health Web Site TRUSTe Privacy Certification HONcode Seal AdChoices
    About WebMD Advertise With Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Advertising Policy Accessibility Sponsor Policy
    Site Map Careers Contact Us Medscape Reference eMedicineHealth RxList OnHealth Medscape MedicineNet
    BootsWebMD WebMD Corporate WebMD Health Services First Aid WebMD Magazine WebMD Health Record
    WebMD Mobile Newsletters Dictionary Physician Directory

    ©2005-2017 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

    WebMD does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. See additional information.