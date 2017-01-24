2 GOP Senators Unveil Obamacare Alternative

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Looking to make good on the GOP's longstanding vow to get rid of Obamacare, two Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a bill that would allow states to continue operating under the law if they choose to do so.

The proposal, by Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a medical doctor, and Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate Republican, would allow states to stick with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) or opt for a similar amount of federal money that consumers could use for their medical care and health insurance, The New York Times reported.

"We are moving the locus of repeal to state government," Cassidy said. "States should have the right to choose."

The bill would also encourage greater use of health savings accounts and eliminate the requirement for most Americans to have health insurance or pay a fine in the form of a tax penalty -- the so-called individual mandate, the Times reported.

But the provision to allow the Affordable Care Act to live on in many states will not sit well with many conservative Republicans who have had their sights trained on the controversial health reform legislation since President Barack Obama signed it into law in 2010.

And that potential conflict underscores how difficult it could be for the Republican-controlled Congress to come up with its oft-stated goal of crafting a replacement for the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

In a statement, Collins said: "Some of my colleagues have argued for immediate repeal [of the Affordable Care Act] without any replacement, an option that I reject for it risks leaving millions of vulnerable Americans without affordable health insurance and would undo important consumer protections provided by current law.

"Others have proposed repeal with the delayed effective date of two or three years to allow time for the Senate to devise legislation that would provide a better approach to health insurance," she added.

"My concern with the repeal and delay plan is that the Obamacare exchanges, already on very shaky financial grounds, would go into a death spiral as consumers would face uncertainty and insurers would have no basis for pricing their policies," she said.