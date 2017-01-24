Skip to content
    4 million with conditions like heart disease, asthma gained health insurance

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    Obamacare Boosted Coverage for the Chronically Ill

    By Dennis Thompson

    HealthDay Reporter

    MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans with a chronic illness gained health insurance coverage after the Affordable Care Act went into effect in 2010, a new study reports.

    Insurance coverage among the chronically ill -- people with heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, and other long-term health problems -- increased by about 5 percentage points after implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a review of federal survey data found.

    That's a jump of about 4 million people, said study co-author Dr. Elisabeth Poorman.

    Repeal of the health care law -- a top priority in Republican-controlled Washington, D.C. -- could cost all of these people their insurance, said Poorman. She is an internist with Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Mass.

    "With just a repeal without a replacement, it's very likely all 4 million would lose coverage," said Poorman.

    "For these people, having insurance coverage is not a hypothetical issue," she continued. "If they don't have access to care, they will become sick. They may die sooner. They will have complications that degrade their quality of life."

    As one of his first acts following the oath of office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing federal officials to minimize the financial burden of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, on Americans.

    The order could lead to the weakening of the individual mandate, the portion of the law that requires all Americans to buy health insurance. The mandate, while controversial, is necessary to support other more popular parts of the health care law, such as required coverage of pre-existing conditions.

    While Congress passed a measure this month that sets a repeal effort in motion, it hasn't presented a replacement plan for Obamacare.

    About half of adults have more than one chronic medical condition. Poorman and her colleagues wanted to see if Obamacare helped these people obtain insurance and gain regular access to medical care.

    The researchers reviewed data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, an annual survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

