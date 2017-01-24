Fate of Lesser-Known Obamacare Benefits Not Known

Jan. 24, 2017 -- As President Donald Trump takes the first steps toward his promised “repeal and replace” of the Affordable Care Act, it’s not clear what benefits -- if any -- will remain in a new law.

Just hours after taking office last week, Trump signed an executive order directing the Health and Human Services secretary and heads of other federal agencies to use their authority to relieve Americans, businesses, state governments, and others “of any provision or requirement of the Act that would impose a fiscal burden.”

Details about how this will unfold remain thin, and Republicans have not yet offered a specific replacement plan for the law.

Most people are familiar with some of the more popular parts of the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare), such as free preventive services and allowing children to stay on their parents’ policies until the age of 26.

But the law also includes many other protections for people who buy coverage on their own. And it bolstered coverage for people with work-based health insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare.

Here are eight lesser-known benefits that the Affordable Care Act put into law.