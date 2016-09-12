Crossroads for Obamacare

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, is still the law of the land. But its fate may be sealed by Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration in the coming days, weeks and months, health policy analysts say.

In March, Republican leaders brought a repeal-and-replacement bill to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ultimately, the measure failed to garner sufficient support across GOP factions and was abruptly pulled before House lawmakers had a chance to vote.

In the weeks following that humiliating setback, the White House and GOP leaders have been quietly working on a compromise, one that tries to placate the party's conservative wing without alienating moderate Republicans.

The latest iteration reportedly includes an amendment allowing states to opt out of certain Obamacare consumer protections.

The proposed amendment, circulated this week, explicitly bans insurers from limiting "access to health coverage" for people with pre-existing conditions. However, it does allow states to apply for waivers enabling insurance companies to charge sicker people higher rates for their health insurance.

States could also allow insurers to sell policies that exclude one or more of Obamacare's "essential health benefits."

Ed Haislmaier and Drew Gonshorowski, fellows at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, on Wednesday applauded efforts to free states from "costly Obamacare mandates."

But, in a letter to Congressional leaders, American College of Physicians President Dr. Jack Ende on Monday said the proposed changes are a throwback to pre-Obamacare days, when people with pre-existing conditions were priced out of the market and insurance products did not cover medically necessary services.

He urged Congress to back off from such "fundamentally flawed and harmful policies" and seek a bipartisan solution.

Repeal and replace no sure bet

It's unclear when House leaders plan to introduce an amended bill. And, even if it were to pass the House, it would still face tough Senate scrutiny.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer reiterated on Tuesday the administration's desire to repeal and replace Obamacare "as soon as possible" with an insurance system that would protect people's insurance without skyrocketing costs.