House OKs Republican Health Care Bill

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- With one vote to spare, Republicans took the first steps Thursday in their longstanding battle to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The razor-thin 217-213 vote margin in the House of Representatives means the fight over the controversial health reform legislation now heads to the more moderate Senate -- where repeal and replace faces an uncertain future.

But the GOP's hopes of overhauling the law formally known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act remain alive.

"We are all breathing a sigh of relief," said Rep. Chris Collins, (R-N.Y.). "We're living up to a campaign promise we made, the Senate made, the president made."

Democrats had a far different take on the day's events.

In remarks on the House floor before the vote, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the measure a tax cut for the rich "disguised as a health care bill" and asserted that Republicans would suffer political repercussions.

"Most Americans don't know who their member of Congress is," she said. "But they will, now, when they find out that you voted to take away their health care."

Ever since the enactment of the Affordable Care Act -- sometimes called Obamacare -- in 2010, Republicans have pushed to repeal the law, the largest expansion of health care in 50 years.

Republicans have long contended that the law is an unprecedented overreach of federal authority. The GOP found the provision requiring most Americans to maintain health coverage, or pay a penalty, particularly onerous.

Many state GOP governors and attorneys general also balked at the law's mandated Medicaid expansion, resulting in lawsuits that eventually led to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling making Medicaid expansion optional.

Republicans say the law is unsustainable. With average health insurance premiums spiking at double-digit rates in 2017 and more health insurers deciding to exit the Obamacare marketplaces, GOP lawmakers argue that it's time to intervene before the law collapses.

Medical and patient groups blasted the latest iteration of the House bill, saying it weakened certain Obamacare patient protections.