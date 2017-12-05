Bill Concerns People With Pre-Existing Conditions

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, May 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Maureen Murphy believes she has much to lose if Republicans in Congress pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

One of millions of Americans with a pre-existing condition, Murphy was a healthy nonsmoker with normal blood pressure when her medical saga began.

What one hospital wrongly diagnosed as Bell's palsy turned out to be "antiphospholipid antibody syndrome with anticardiolipin antibodies." In short, her own body was attacking normal blood proteins and forming multiple blood clots. An MRI revealed that she had suffered a series of small strokes.

Murphy, a television and video production specialist, had tried to buy coverage ahead of her diagnosis in October 2010. But she got stung by a proposed rate hike because of a pre-existing condition. Turns out she had been tagged with "depression" because she attended bereavement counseling after the death of her parents.

When she later reapplied for coverage, the insurer said no, citing "mostly benign things," including treatment for a breast cyst and fibroids.

Once she finally got coverage under Obamacare, she was able to take care of her health.

The 56-year-old manages her condition with twice-daily injections of a blood thinner. But now she's worried her health status will again be used against her.

The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed legislation to roll back Obamacare earlier this month. The Senate is now considering the measure amid an angry outcry by patients, provider groups and health advocates who say the measure penalizes people with pre-existing conditions.

"I'm caught in the politics of this nonsense," Murphy said.

Poll after poll has revealed wide public support for an Obamacare provision that bans denials and rate hikes based on a person's health status. That aspect of the law provides a level of protection that many people did not previously enjoy.

Before enactment of the Affordable Care Act seven years ago, insurers in most states maintained lists of "deniable medical conditions," according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis.