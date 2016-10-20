Your Doctor's Age Might Affect Your Care

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Contrary to popular wisdom, an older, more experienced doctor may not always be the best choice.

New research suggests that when treated by an older doctor, hospitalized patients 65 and older may face a slightly higher risk of dying within a month of their admittance than if treated by a younger physician.

One exception to that finding is that no age-related difference was found when considering in-patients cared for by older physicians who handle a high volume of admitted patients, meaning 200 or more a year.

Otherwise, the 30-day mortality rate was 10.8 percent for older people treated by doctors under 40 years of age. When a doctor was between 40 and 49 years old, the patient mortality rate was 11.1 percent. And, for physicians from 50 to 59 years old, the patients' 30-day mortality rate was 11.3 percent.

Seniors cared for by doctors aged 60 and up faced the highest 30-day mortality rate at 12.1 percent, the study found.

"Our team was not surprised by the findings," said study lead author Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa. He's a research associate in the department of health policy and management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

Prior studies have already indicated that clinical knowledge and adherence to guidelines may wane as doctors age, he noted.

That said, the authors of the new study described the findings as both "exploratory" and "observational." And they added that no clear-cut conclusion can yet be made as to whether being treated by an older doctor actually causes the risk of dying to increase.

The study included nearly 737,000 hospital in-patients who were receiving Medicare, and had been treated between 2011 and 2014. Almost 19,000 doctors were involved in the patients' care.

Doctors were assigned patients based on work schedules and case specifics, with assignment protocols deemed comparable across all physician ages.

Ultimately, the researchers found that doctor age had no impact on the risk that a patient would be readmitted after discharge.