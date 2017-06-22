Senate Republicans Reveal Their Replacement for Obamacare

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 22, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Attempting to thread a very tight needle, Senate Republicans on Thursday released a health-care reform bill intended to undo major parts of the Affordable Care Act while still supporting the public's access to health insurance.

The 142-page bill, crafted behind closed doors, would result in more gradual but deeper cuts to Medicaid funding than cuts proposed in a controversial bill passed by the House of Representatives in May.

But the Senate bill also attempts to soften other much-derided aspects of the House's health-care plan, in an effort to attract moderate votes. Even President Donald Trump has privately called the House's health-care legislation "mean."

For instance, the Senate GOP proposal would still forbid insurance companies from raising premiums or withholding coverage to people with preexisting medical problems -- one of the hallmarks of the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare.

The bill also would maintain federal tax credits to help people afford health insurance, and those credits would be based primarily on income. However, the credits would require people to purchase a less comprehensive plan, and would not be available to as many low-income people, according to published reports.

The tax credits would be tied to income -- similar to the Affordable Care Act, but different from the House bill that would link the funding to a person's age. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has stated that basing tax credits on age would increase out-of-pocket costs for many low-income Americans, according to the Associated Press.

The Senate bill would also cut all taxes related to the Affordable Care Act, including mandates that everyone have health insurance and that employers with more than 50 workers provide health coverage for their workers.

Also under the Senate proposal, insurers would be able to charge older customers more for their coverage than they could under the Affordable Care Act, the Washington Post reported.

States would have more flexibility in determining the essential health benefits that all insurance companies must provide, such as prescription drug coverage, preventive health screenings, and coverage of mental health services.