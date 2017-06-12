Some GOP Senators Balk at Health Reform Bill

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The Senate Republican plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act took a hit Monday with the release of a Congressional Budget Office analysis saying the bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026.

Soon after the report's release, three Republican senators threatened to oppose a procedural vote, expected Wednesday, to begin debate on the bill. That might be enough to derail the proposal, The Associated Press reported.

Moderate Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she would vote no.

Conservative Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he could not support the proposal as it now stands. And another conservative, Ron Johnson (R-WI), said he had "a hard time believing" he'd have enough information to back that motion this week, the news service reported.

The highly anticipated CBO report came ahead of an effort by Senate Republican leaders to push their bill toward a vote, perhaps as early as this week, before the July 4 recess.

Earlier Monday, Senate Republicans released an updated version of the bill that included a provision to require people with a gap in health insurance to wait six months before new coverage would start. That so-called continuous coverage provision is meant to encourage more Americans to buy health insurance, and not wait to buy it until a medical need arises.

Senate Republicans crafted their bill behind closed doors, irking some Republicans as well as Democrats who got their first glimpse of the measure on June 22 -- just days ahead of a planned vote.

To move the Senate proposal ahead, 50 of the Senate's 52 Republican members must vote in favor of the bill, with Vice President Mike Pence serving as the tie-breaker.

However, the fate of the measure is now in doubt. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has indicated he would continue negotiations to bump up the vote count.

"It's going to be very close, but we're working with each one of them in trying to accommodate their concerns without losing other support," No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Cornyn of Texas said Monday. He added, "When senators tell me they want to get to yes, that means that we have a very good chance to get to yes," the AP reported.