Revised Senate Bill Allows Bare-Bones Health Plans

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Navigating a thin line between compromise and gridlock, Senate GOP leaders on Thursday released a revised blueprint for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

The latest version includes a controversial provision offered by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that would allow insurers to sell bare-bones health plans ("catastrophic care") as long as they also offer a plan that meets the minimum requirements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Proponents of the Cruz amendment claim it expands consumer choice. But critics believe it would further destabilize the individual insurance marketplace because if healthier people opted for the less-comprehensive coverage, it would drive up premiums for everyone else.

The draft bill also includes $132 billion over eight years to help states lower premiums for low-income, high-cost individuals, and there's an additional $70 billion to encourage state reforms to drive down premiums.

For the first time, the bill would make it possible for people to use their health savings accounts to pay insurance premiums, a change that Republicans claim would boost overall health care coverage.

To help states address the nation's opioid epidemic, the bill also provides an additional $45 billion for substance abuse treatment and recovery.

However, deep cuts to Medicaid -- a sticking point for some moderate Republicans -- remain in place.

"For those stuck with Obamacare insurance they don't want or can't afford, we don't think they should be forced to buy it any longer," Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor Thursday.

GOP leaders hope to bring the latest version of the legislation to the Senate floor for a vote next week. However, it's unclear whether the measure can even garner enough votes to begin debate.

McConnell postponed a vote on an earlier version of the bill in June, allowing more time for negotiation. That version would have resulted in 22 million fewer Americans having health coverage over 10 years compared with current law, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The CBO is expected to issue its "score" on the revised measure's impact on costs and coverage next week.