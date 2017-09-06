Senate GOP Pulls Plug On Latest ACA Repeal Effort

Sept. 26, 2017 -- Senate Republicans on Tuesday announced that they would not hold a vote this week on their latest bill to replace the Affordable Care Act after it became clear that it was a vote they couldn't win.

The announcement amounted to an obituary for the bill sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy, MD, of Louisiana, the fourth Republican repeal-and-replace bill in the Senate to go nowhere.

Republicans, who control 52 seats in the Senate, wanted a vote before week's end to take advantage of a parliamentary procedure that would have made the Graham-Cassidy bill impossible to filibuster, but only through September 30. So the bill would've needed only 50 votes for passage, with Vice President Mike Pence in the backup role as a tiebreaker. But after September 30, unified Democrats would be able to filibuster any repeal-and-replace bill because Republicans would not be able to muster the required 60 votes to end it.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME, came out against the bill Monday, joining Sens. Rand Paul, R-KY, and John McCain, R-AZ, as "no" votes that would cause bill supporters to fall short of the 50-vote mark.

