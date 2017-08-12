Craig Lambrecht, Mission Impossible

A North Dakota National Guardsman for 24 years, Dr. Craig Lambrecht -- a pediatric ER surgeon -- is no stranger to answering the call of duty. But during a 2006 deployment to Iraq, the father of five found himself battling a new health crisis.

The U.S. Army-operated Smith Gate Clinic -- the only pediatric burn unit for Iraq -- was treating up to 700 children per month and rapidly running out of supplies. So Lambrecht, 47, called his home hospital, MedCenter One in Bismarck, asking for support and money. Within weeks, the call had gone out nationwide; within a year he and hi team had raised $100,000 in cash and more than $500,000 in supplies.

Now Lambrecht is going a step further by bringing Iraqi children who need care beyond the scope of Iraqi hospitals here to America, all expenses paid. So far, he's brought seven children (and their parents) to this country for treatment. "Treating these kids doesn't have any political barriers," Lambrecht says. "There's a universal understanding that, as a parent, you'll do whatever it takes."