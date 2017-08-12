Scarlett Johansson, Childrens' Champion

Looking at actress Scarlett Johansson today, you'd never know she knew hunger as a child. But growing up in New York City, Johansson saw her parents work hard to put food on the table. "We were a single-income family with four kids living in New York City," she recalls. "My parents tried not to make a big deal of it, but I know it was a struggle for them."

One way Johansson's parents coped was by enrolling their children in government-subsidized lunch programs at their public schools. "It was the most practical thing for my parents," Johansson says."They could send us off and not worry." So when Stan Curtis, who directs the national food charity USA Harvest, approached her about working with a new program that provides kids in school lunch programs with weekend food, she jumped at the chance. Called Blessings in a Backpack, the program now donates food-filled backpacks to more than 27,000 children in more than 100 U.S. schools every Friday. "A lot of kids don't know where their next meal is coming from," Johansson says. "For parents to have some relief and know their kids are fed for those extra two days of the week, it makes a huge difference."