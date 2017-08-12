Denny Sanford, Children's Health Advocate

T. Denny Sanford's childhood was not easy. At age 4, he lost his mother to breast cancer, and when he was 21, his father died of heart disease. His life could have gone in a bad direction. But he went on to achieve personal and financial success in business and 6 years ago devoted himself to funding health care initiatives and institutions -- especially those dedicated to children. "I think health is an area where you can make the biggest difference and that's what I'm trying to do," he says.

Sanford Health is now building a network of Sanford Children's Clinics around the world in communities lacking pediatric care. (Sanford Health is a sponsor of WebMD.) The organization has also established The Sanford Project, a cutting edge initiative to cure type 1 diabetes. "You see these kids who have 15 pokes a day with a needle and the pain that they go through," he says, "and you can identify with it. Diabetes is unfortunately one of those situations that we don't recognize because the people otherwise act normal. But that's only if they get the proper care and take the proper medications."

He's also excited about the idea of helping to cure Type 2 diabetes, because it can be caused by environmental conditions (poor diet and not enough exercise) and so can be cured by environmental conditions (more exercise and better nutrition). "It is so much more easily cured," he says. "We can get take care of that in a heartbeat."

Sanford, 74, initially got involved with children's healthcare, "for the children," he says, "but when you meet pediatric staff in hospitals and at schools [you realize] it's not just a job for them, it's a passion to save lives and help these little tykes. Children do not have a voice and we're trying to give it to them."

