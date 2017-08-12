Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Paging Dr. Gupta

He has operated on wounded soldiers in Iraq, witnessed the terrible loss of life from the tsunami in Sri Lanka and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and seen calamities around the globe. But nothing prepared Sanjay Gupta, MD, for Haiti.

"It was an unfathomable sight, the worst devastation I've ever seen. At first my mind had not processed what really happened until I saw all the bodies with my own eyes," he says.

Gupta, 40, associate chief of neurosurgery at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital and the chief medical correspondent for the Health, Medical & Wellness unit for the CNN broadcast network, arrived the day after the quake and played two roles nonstop: delivering riveting reports for the network's global viewers and online audience and, as one of the few neurosurgeons onsite, providing critical care, most movingly on a 15-day-old baby who suffered severe head lacerations when the house around her collapsed. Now he worries about the aftermath. "Some people died, some lived but there are so many in the middle."

Despite the enormity of the tragedy, Gupta believes the "scales of faith are being tipped" in Haiti. "You see all these people coming together in a way we don't see in day-to-day life. The dignity and respect shown under such circumstances is truly inspiring."