"I came from a pretty hardscrabble background," says Ronald "Jake" Clark. "My mother was institutionalized for most of my childhood, and my father had his challenges with gambling and alcohol. I spent my first couple of years in an orphanage." Toughened by those early times, 17-year-old Clark joined the Army in 1983 for 5 years, serving as an intelligence specialist in Panama, among other assignments. After stints with the Secret Service, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the FBI, he reenlisted in 2002. "9/11 really struck me. I felt compelled to try to serve in some level," he says.

But this time, service felt different. Clark returned home empty and self-destructive. And he struggled to understand why so many of his fellow veterans were committing suicide. "I wondered, 'How do you survive Iraq and Afghanistan and kill yourself back home?" he says. "I decided I had to solve this problem."

In 2012, Clark pawned two Rolex watches for $12,000 to create Save A Warrior (SAW), a Malibu, CA-based program that helps veterans recover from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The week-long residential program takes a group of 13 veterans on a healing journey that includes meditation, ropes courses, horse therapy, labyrinth walks, and counseling. Clark calls it "war detox." "We cleanse their soul so they can go back out and walk among other people."

Clark has since expanded SAW to Kansas City, MO, and Lexington, KY, and he hopes to eventually reach more of those who are at risk. "Any warrior who wants to have this experience should have this experience," he says. "These warriors deserve to live long enough to see their children comb gray hair."

Graduates of the program say Clark has saved their lives. "They're powerfully transformed from this experience," Clark says. "I'd like to be one of those guys who's on the winning side of suicide. I know what it's like to not want to be here."