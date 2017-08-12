When she became famous as the "bunny-boiling" stalker Alex Forrest in 1987's Fatal Attraction, award-winning actress Glenn Close had no idea that her younger sister, Jessie, was dealing with an actual mental illness. Jessie had struggled with bipolar disorder all her life. But she wasn't diagnosed until 2004, when she was 51 and confessed to Glenn that she was constantly thinking of killing herself.

"Our family didn't talk about these things," says Glenn, who guided her sister into a top psychiatric hospital in Boston. The Closes, a wealthy, old family who helped found Greenwich, Connecticut, never discussed the uncle who had committed suicide, or the great-uncle who was institutionalized.

But then, many families didn't -- and still don't. "We treat mental illness the way we talked about cancer decades ago," Glenn says. "It's whispered, it isn't talked about, it's shameful. People with mental illness are treated like they're dangerous and it's their fault."

In 2010, Close founded Bring Change 2 Mind, a national organization that aims to change public attitudes about mental illness through public service announcements and education programs for high school and college students.

Jessie -- and her adult son Calen, who has schizoaffective disorder -- now have their conditions under control, and they often travel with Glenn to speak about the stigma that people with a mental illness face. "My sister has put her whole reputation on the line to help those of us who have mental illness, with no thought of herself and what it might do to her career, because the prejudice is so rampant in our society," Jessie says. "It took courage for her to do that. Mental illness should not be a big dirty secret."

Glenn says one of the best things someone can do to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness is to befriend someone who has one. "You'll see them as just another human being, someone who is just like you."