Skip to content
Check Your Symptoms Find A Doctor Find Lowest Drug Prices

    Subscribe

    50+: Live Better, Longer

    Tools & Resources

    Font Size
    A
    A
    A

    Better Sleep Could Mean Better Sex for Older Women

    Study found links between too little shuteye and less sexual satisfaction, especially around menopause

    WebMD News from HealthDay

    By Robert Preidt

    HealthDay Reporter

    WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A more satisfying sex life may be only a good night's sleep away for women over 50, new research finds.

    Researchers led by Dr. Juliana Kling of the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz., tracked data from nearly 94,000 women aged 50 to 79.

    The investigators found that 31 percent had insomnia, and a little more than half (56 percent) said they were somewhat or very satisfied with their sex life.

    But too little sleep -- fewer than seven to eight hours a night -- was linked with a lower likelihood of sexual satisfaction, the findings showed.

    "This is a very important study since it examines a question which has tremendous potential impact on women's lives," said Dr. Jill Rabin, who reviewed the findings. She's co-chief of the Women's Health Program at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

    Age played a key role in outcomes. For example, the study found that older women were less likely than younger women to be sexually active if they slept fewer than seven to eight hours per night.

    Among women older than 70, those who slept fewer than five hours a night were 30 percent less likely to be sexually active than women sleeping seven to eight hours, Kling's team found.

    The findings highlight how crucial sleep is to many aspects of women's health, medical experts said.

    "Seven hours of sleep per night will improve sexual satisfaction and has been shown to increase sexual responsiveness," said Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, executive director of The North American Menopause Society.

    Besides putting a damper on sex lives, she said, poor sleep is also tied to an array of health issues, such as "sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, stress and anxiety." Other health problems linked to insomnia include "heart disease, hypertension [high blood pressure], arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetes, depression and neurological disorders," Pinkerton added.

    Dr. Steven Feinsilver directs sleep medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He reviewed the new findings and stressed that they can't prove cause and effect. "It certainly could be possible that many underlying problems -- for example, illness, depression -- could be causing both worsened sleep and worsened sex," he noted.

    1 | 2
    Next Page >

    Today on WebMD

    blueberries
    The Longevity Diet
    Eating for a longer, healthier life.
    woman biking
    Aging Gracefully
    How to stay vital in your 50s and beyond.
     
    womans finger tied with string
    How’s Your Memory Holding Up?
    Learn how we remember, and why we forget.
    smiling after car mishap
    What to Expect as You Age
    9 things no one tells you about getting older.
     
    fast healthy snack ideas
    Article
    50 Foods to Help Lower Cholesterol
    how healthy is your mouth
    Tool
    What Kind of Shape Is Your Mouth In?
     
    dog on couch
    Tool
    Is Your Pet's Health in Danger?
    doctor holding syringe
    Slideshow
    Vaccines: Are Yours Up-to-Date?
     
    champagne toast
    Slideshow
    18 Secrets for a Longer Life
    Two women wearing white leotards back to back
    Quiz
    What Happens to Your Body as You Age?
     
    Man feeding woman
    Slideshow
    The Longevity Diet
    two senior women laughing
    Article
    Secrets to Aging With Grace
     