Seniors May Have Trouble Managing Money, Medicines

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Have you ever wondered when it might be time to step in and help your aging parents manage their finances? Or, their ever-growing list of prescription medications?

Researchers from the Netherlands did, and found that the vast majority of seniors over age 85 needed help with finances. And many also said they needed help managing their drugs.

But even younger seniors may need assistance. About one in 10 seniors aged 65 to 69 said they needed help managing medications, and nearly one-quarter reported needing help managing money.

The true incidence of these problems is likely even higher, experts in geriatrics said, considering the study's reliance on self-reported responses.

"I think geriatricians and geriatric psychiatrists are very aware that age is an important risk factor for developing greater difficulty managing medications or making financial decisions," said Dr. James Ellison, who wasn't involved in the research.

"Age is the single most important risk factor for developing cognitive [mental] impairment, which is a key issue in both of these [problems]," Ellison added. He's chair of memory care and geriatrics at Christiana Care Health System in Wilmington, Del.

An aging baby boomer population has fueled a dramatic increase in older adults in the United States. By 2050, adults over age 65 will account for more than 83 million U.S. residents. That's almost double the number from 2012, according to U.S. Census projections.

For the new research, lead author Nienke Bleijenberg and colleagues reviewed data from a nationally representative U.S. study. The researchers included almost 9,500 participants aged 65 or older in the study. None needed help managing medications or money at the start of the study. Follow-ups were done every two years for 10 years.

Between ages 65 and 69, 10 percent of seniors needed help managing medications and 23 percent needed help managing finances. By the time they were over 85, these rates rose to 38 percent and 69 percent, respectively.

Ellison said the decline of memory and sensory skills, such as vision, are among the factors that can contribute to seniors having problems with these two skills.