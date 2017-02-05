Life Expectancy Goes Up for Black Americans

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Black Americans are living longer, but they still aren't living as long as whites are, federal health officials reported Tuesday.

While the overall death rate among black people dropped 25 percent between 1999 and 2015, the average life expectancy among black Americans still lags behind whites by almost four years, a study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

"We are seeing declines in three leading causes of death among blacks -- heart disease, cancer and HIV," Leandris Liburd, associate director of CDC's Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, said during a midday news conference.

And the gap in early death rates between blacks and whites is closing, Liburd added. "For these 17 years, for all causes of death in all ages, the disparity in deaths went down by more than half. Even so, critical disparities remain," she said.

The closing of the gap is due to improved health of the black population overall, she said.

"However, we need to continue raising awareness among blacks from an early age to encourage healthy behaviors that will have lifelong impact," Liburd said.

Disparities in early death rates between blacks and whites are also shrinking in part because those rates are dropping faster for black Americans than for whites, the researchers found.

Among all age groups, deaths for any reason stood at 33 percent in 1999, but fell to 16 percent in 2015, the findings showed.

Moreover, the gaps in death rates from heart disease and for all causes among blacks and whites aged 65 and older closed completely, the investigators found.

According to report author Timothy Cunningham, an epidemiologist in CDC's Division of Population Health, "In 50- to 64-year-olds, deaths from heart disease have decreased by 32 percent and cancer deaths by 27 percent."

Death rates for certain diseases are declining faster among blacks than whites, leading to smaller disparities, he explained.

"Deaths from heart disease in blacks 65 and older have declined by 43 percent, and deaths in whites 65 and older have declined by 38 percent. For cancer, deaths decreased in blacks by nearly 29 percent and by 20 percent in whites," Cunningham added.