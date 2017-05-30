1 in 4 Nursing Home Residents Has Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Multidrug-resistant bacteria, such as E. coli, can be found in more than one-quarter of people living in nursing homes, a research review finds.

Reviewing eight prior studies, researchers reported rates ranged from 11 percent of residents to an alarming 59 percent, with 27 percent the average.

"Nursing home residents are at higher risk to become colonized with these bacteria," said study author Sainfer Aliyu, a doctoral candidate at Columbia University School of Nursing in New York City.

But just because nursing home residents are colonized with the bacteria doesn't mean they have an illness.

"Someone who is colonized has the bacteria on them, but may not know it. They may not show any symptoms. But they can spread the germ to others, and they have the potential to become sick themselves," Aliyu said.

As the nation's "superbug" list grows, health officials are particularly concerned about infections resistant to carbapenems -- powerful antibiotics used as a last resort, the study authors noted.

People in nursing homes often have health conditions that can weaken their immune system, and they're often on prolonged antibiotic use, which contributes to antibiotic-resistance. Plus, nursing home residents share many spaces and interact with each other, giving the germs a chance to move from person to person, Aliyu said.

The study looked specifically for bacteria known as multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria (MDR-GNB). Infections with these types of bacteria are common in nursing homes, according to the study authors. And treatment options are limited.

The researchers looked through the medical literature for studies on MDR-GNB and nursing home residents. Eight studies done between 2005 and 2016 were included in the analysis.

Aliyu said the study shows the need to "further educate staff on infection prevention," as well as come up with "policies for infection prevention that are more nursing-home specific."

An infectious-disease specialist praised the new research.

"This was a well-done study that quantifies the degree of colonization in long-term care facilities," said Linda Greene. She's president-elect of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc., in Rochester, N.Y.