By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of Americans will find themselves in a nursing home at some point in their lives, a new study shows.

That eclipses the 35 percent estimate used by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the researchers added.

"Lifetime use of nursing homes is considerably greater than previously thought, mostly due to an increase in short stays of less than three weeks," said lead researcher Michael Hurd. He is director of the RAND Center for the Study of Aging, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Increased nursing home care begs the question of who will pay for it and how will they pay for it, he said.

"Out-of-pocket spending is not particularly large, on average, but the risk of long stays and of correspondingly large out-of-pocket spending is fairly large -- 5 percent of patients will spend more than 1,500 days in a nursing home, and 5 percent will spend more than $50,000," Hurd said.

For married couples, the financial risks are even larger, he noted. As baby boomers start needing more nursing home care, costs will be staggering.

"Families need to take this into account for financial planning, and society needs to be prepared to assist families that cannot finance nursing home stays," Hurd said.

The report was published online Aug. 28 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

One long-term care expert pointed to the driving forces behind the trend.

"An aging population, earlier discharges from hospitals to nursing homes for rehabilitation, higher incidences of dementia [all mean] that the risk of a stay in a nursing home is more likely for individuals," said Lori Smetanka. She is executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, in Washington, D.C.

With the costs of long-term care and services growing, most people and families will rely on programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, she said.

For the study, Hurd and colleagues analyzed 18 years of data from the Health and Retirement Study, which is a project sponsored by the U.S. National Institute on Aging and the U.S. Social Security Administration.