Ablation Procedure Helps 3 out of 4 AFib Patients

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Just how successful is the procedure called catheter ablation at fixing irregular heartbeats that can be potentially fatal?

Pretty successful, a new study found, but there are caveats.

Burning or freezing specific areas of the heart can alleviate the common irregular heart beat called atrial fibrillation in 74 percent of patients. However, the procedure doesn't work for everyone and there are risks of complications, researchers report.

Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of early death by two times in women and 1.5 times in men. It causes 20 to 30 percent of all strokes and can decrease quality of life due to palpitations, shortness of breath, tiredness, weakness and psychological distress, the study authors explained.

About 2.7 million Americans suffer from atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association.

For those whose atrial fibrillation can't be controlled with medications, catheter ablation may be recommended.

"Catheter ablation is a valid alternative for the management of atrial fibrillation with a satisfactory success rate," said study lead researcher Dr. Elena Arbelo.

But the procedure can have complications, which should be considered carefully by doctors and patients, said Arbelo, a senior specialist in the Cardiovascular Institute at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona in Spain.

Complications can include fluid buildup around the heart, called cardiac tamponade, which makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood. Other complications include stroke or mini-stroke, Arbelo said.

In addition, many patients need to continue blood thinners and medications that control irregular heartbeats after the procedure, she explained.

During the procedure, a wire is threaded through the blood vessels into the heart and used to burn or freeze small areas of the upper chamber, called the atrium.

The burning or freezing creates a scar and stops abnormal electrical signals that cause the irregular heart rhythm, Arbelo said.

According to Dr. Hugh Calkins, "Atrial fibrillation ablation is a well-established procedure that has imperfect results." Calkins is a professor of medicine and director of the cardiac arrhythmia service at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.