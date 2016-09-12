TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Heart failure patients have weakened hearts, but researchers say an experimental drug used for the first time in humans may repair heart cells and improve heart function.

According to the results of a small phase 1 trial, a single intravenous infusion of the drug cimaglermin was safe and, at high doses, improved heart function for at least three months.

"Right now we have many therapies that we use for heart failure, and these patients [in the study] were on all of those therapies and still had significant heart dysfunction," said lead researcher Dr. Daniel Lenihan. He's a professor of medicine and director of Vanderbilt University's heart clinical research program in Nashville.

People with heart failure often take a combination of drugs, Lenihan said. These include medications to lower blood pressure and diuretics to help remove excess fluid that builds up as a result of the heart's labored pumping ability. In addition, some people have implanted defibrillators or pacemakers.

Even with all these options, the death rate among these patients is "unacceptably high," Lenihan said.

Heart failure, a condition where the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs, is among the leading causes of death worldwide. A significant number of heart failure patients don't respond well to current treatments, particularly those patients whose left lower heart chamber, which pumps blood into the arteries, is weak, Lenihan said.

Cimaglermin acts as a growth factor for the heart, helping it repair itself following injury, Lenihan said. Specifically, it binds to the HER2 and HER4 receptors on the surface of heart cells that are important for cellular repair and survival, he explained.

Researchers have tried using stem cells to repair heart muscle in much the same way, he said, but these efforts have not been effective. "You don't see any sustained effect," he added.

A phase 1 trial like this one is designed to see if a new drug is safe, not to test its effectiveness. Before cimaglermin could be used to treat patients, it must prove its worth in a series of progressively larger and challenging trials and then be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The process can take several years. Based on these preliminary findings, larger trials are being planned, Lenihan said.