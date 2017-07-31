Study: Aspirin Safe for Heart Failure Patients

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Some research has raised concerns about the safety of aspirin for heart failure patients. But a new study appears to offer some reassurance.

The study, of over 2,300 patients, found that those on daily aspirin were not at heightened risk of being hospitalized for, or dying from, heart failure.

That has been a concern because, in theory, aspirin could interfere with the benefits of certain heart failure drugs, explained Dr. Shunichi Homma, the senior researcher on the study.

Plus, two past studies have linked aspirin use to an increased risk of heart failure complications.

But the new study, which compared aspirin to warfarin, a blood thinner, was larger and longer-term -- following patients in 168 centers in 11 countries over 10 years.

"I think this should allay fears that there might be a detrimental effect of prescribing aspirin," said Homma. He is deputy chief of cardiology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, in New York City.

Homma and his colleagues reported the findings in the July 31 online issue of JACC: Heart Failure.

Dr. Christopher O'Connor is a cardiologist and editor-in-chief of the journal.

He agreed that the findings are reassuring. Compared with the earlier, smaller studies, O'Connor said, "this one is probably closer to the truth."

O'Connor said he thinks the results have "immediate implications" for heart failure care.

Close to 6 million Americans have heart failure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's a chronic condition in which the heart muscle can no longer pump blood efficiently enough to meet the body's needs. That causes symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and swelling in the limbs.

Often, heart failure is caused by damage to the heart muscle from a heart attack or coronary artery disease. And, in general, those patients should be on aspirin to limit the risk of a first-time or repeat heart attack, O'Connor said.

The trouble is, there have been concerns that aspirin could interfere with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) -- two drug classes that are key in managing heart failure. Those drugs boost compounds called prostaglandins in the blood, whereas aspirin reduces them.