SCAD: The Heart Attack That's Striking Young Women

Jan. 30, 2017 -- Meghan Scheiber was in the middle of a 60-hour workweek when the call came: her 2-year-old son was sick at day care and needed to be taken home.

Buried in work and deadlines at her medical billing job, Scheiber was already feeling stressed. As she worried about how to juggle everything, she suddenly felt like she was going to pass out and had a heavy feeling in her chest and arms. She chalked it up to an anxiety attack or the start of the flu, let her husband pick up their son, and finished her workday before driving home.

But when the heavy feeling came back the next day at home, Scheiber, then 33, knew she had to act. “I said to my husband, ‘We have to go to the ER.’”

By the time she got there, she was in the middle of a heart attack. She was admitted to the intensive care unit and had a second heart attack 2 days later.

Doctors diagnosed Scheiber with a type of heart attack often found in younger women. It’s called spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD.

“I asked my doctor if I would die,” she recalls tearfully 6 years later, “and he said he didn’t know what would happen.”