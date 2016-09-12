Could a Daily Vitamin Curb Smog's Health Effects?

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, April 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- There's a lot of evidence to show that breathing in dirty air can harm your heart. But a small new study suggests that daily vitamin B supplements might counteract that effect.

While two hours of exposure to concentrated air pollution had a negative effect on heart rate and levels of illness-fighting white blood cells, "these effects are nearly reversed with four-week B-vitamin supplementation," according to study co-author Dr. Andrea Baccarelli. He's chair of environmental health sciences at Columbia University in New York City.

One lung health expert was cautiously optimistic about the findings.

"It is interesting that pretreating with B vitamins may prevent some of the deleterious effects of exposure to this pollution," said Dr. Alan Mensch, senior vice president of medical affairs at Northwell Heath's Plainview Hospital in Plainview, N.Y.

"It must be kept in mind, however, that since this study only included 10 healthy patients, it might not be applicable to an entire population," he added. Plus, preventing air pollution in the first place "takes precedent over developing methods to prevent its deleterious effects," he said.

The new research involved 10 healthy nonsmokers, aged 18 to 60, who took a placebo for four weeks before being exposed to fine-particulate air pollution for two hours.

The "fine particulates" -- microscopic specks -- were 2.5 micrometers in diameter, the researchers said.

Inhalable particles that are "2.5 micrometers or smaller are potentially the most dangerous form of air pollution due to their ability to penetrate deep in the lungs and adjacent bloodstream," Mensch explained. Once inhaled, "they can travel to various organs throughout the body," he added, causing inflammation and ill effects on cardiovascular health.

"Populations exposed to high particulate-associated air pollution have increased heart attacks, lung cancer, DNA mutations, and premature births and deaths," Mensch said.

Overall, fine-particle pollution contributes to 3.7 million premature deaths worldwide each year, mainly through harm to the cardiovascular system. This type of air pollution is believed to be the most common trigger for heart attack, the study authors noted.