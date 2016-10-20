Heart Health Might Be a Matter of Geography

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- The county you call home may have a lot to do with your chances of dying from heart disease or stroke, a new U.S. study reveals.

Although deaths from cardiovascular disease have been dropping overall for the past 35 years in the United States, there are still pockets across the country where these death rates are unusually high, the researchers said. Poverty and lack of access to quality care may doom many Americans to early deaths, the study authors suggested.

"In some counties, the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease is extremely low, while in other counties the risk continues to be very high," said lead researcher Dr. Gregory Roth. He is an assistant professor of cardiology at the University of Washington.

In Pitkin County in Colorado, for example, about 35 people out of 100,000 died from heart disease in 2014 -- the lowest death rate in the United States. In that same year, the highest rate was in Franklin Parish in Louisiana, where 440 people out of 100,000 died from heart disease, the study found.

Two main factors seem to be driving these differences, Roth said. One is exposure to risks that cause heart disease and stroke, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, bad diet, smoking and obesity. The other is a lack of access to good primary care and hospital care, he explained.

Roth thinks these findings would hold true for other chronic diseases, including diabetes. In fact, a study published last week found wide variations in longevity across the United States.

This latest research did not look at what factors cause these differences, Roth said. The next step will be to try to understand why these differences exist.

"The really frustrating thing about heart disease disparities like this is we know how to prevent it, and we know the exposures and risks that account for between 70 and 90 percent of all the heart disease in the country," Roth said. "This is a highly preventable disease."