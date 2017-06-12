Drug May Fight Heart Disease in Whole New Way

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Move over, statins: New research finds that a medication aimed at dampening the body's inflammatory response may be a new tool to curb heart disease.

The findings were presented Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in Barcelona, Spain, and published in two major medical journals, The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine.

The trial focused on a new drug called canakinumab, which lowered by 15 percent the overall rate of heart events such as heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death in people who'd already had a heart attack.

The people in the study also had high levels of a compound called C-reactive protein in their blood -- a marker that is indicative of a heightened inflammatory response.

For years, heart researchers have wondered if a drug that lowered inflammation might help curb heart disease.

Cardiologists had mixed opinions on the implications of the new findings.

"It's been shown that 50 percent of heart attacks occur in those people who do not have high cholesterol," said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, director of women's heart health at Lenox Hill Hospital, in New York City. "In many trials, inflammation has been implicated as being the driving force," she explained.

"This study is the window to the next generation of prevention, which is focusing on inflammation," Steinbaum added.

In an editorial accompanying the study in the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Robert Harrington of Stanford University, in California, agreed that the findings do "move the inflammatory hypothesis of coronary artery disease forward scientifically."

But Harrington called the drug's 15 percent reduction in the risk for heart events "modest," and added that it's just too soon to say whether this type of medication might be ready for routine use.

The new study was funded by Novartis, which is developing canakinumab. It was led by Dr. Paul Ridker, who directs the Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Ridker's team tracked outcomes for more than 10,000 patients who'd had a prior heart attack and had persistently high blood levels of C-reactive protein.