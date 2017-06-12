By Mary Elizabeth Dallas

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 29, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- When one of the heart's valves goes awry, this can lead to dangerously high blood pressure in the nearby lungs.

Recent studies have suggested that the impotence drug Viagra (sildenafil) might help ease the problem, known as "pulmonary hypertension linked to valvular heart disease."

But new research suggests the medicine might do the opposite -- raising patients' heart risks instead.

In what he called a "surprise" finding, "six-month treatment with sildenafil leads to worse clinical outcomes than placebo," said lead researcher Dr. Javier Bermejo, a cardiologist at University Gregorio Maranon General Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

The bottom line, he said: "Long-term usage of sildenafil for treating residual pulmonary hypertension in patients with valvular heart disease should be avoided."

Bermejo spoke in a news release from the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, in Barcelona, Spain. He presented his team's findings at the meeting on Monday.

One U.S. heart expert agreed that the finding is a surprise, but noted that many people suffer from pulmonary hypertension, so more study is needed.

"Pulmonary hypertension is defined as increased blood pressure in the lungs," said Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "This high pressure can be due to an abnormality within the lungs or as a consequence of long-term high pressures from the heart -- such as a structural problem with a heart valve -- that are transmitted to the lungs."

Surgery can correct the valvular issue, he said, and while "the high pressures in the lungs can get better, they may also remain elevated."

Bhusri noted that in prior studies, Viagra had shown promise in treating this lingering pulmonary high blood pressure. Viagra is a powerful drug that works by widening the blood vessels, and it can have a strong effect on blood flow.

Bermejo said Viagra is often used "off-label" to help treat pulmonary hypertension, even though it's not approved for such use.

But does the drug actually help? To help answer that question, Bermejo's team tracked the effectiveness of Viagra in a clinical trial involving 200 patients treated in 17 different hospitals.