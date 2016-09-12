Timing of Your Meals Might Reduce Heart Risks

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- People who want a healthy heart should be mindful of not only what they eat, but when they eat, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The report is a response to the growing evidence that timing matters when it comes to heart disease risk, said Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the lead author of the statement.

The various organs of the body have their own "clocks," St-Onge explained, and that may affect how we handle food at different times of the day and night.

"For example, later in the evening, it's harder for the body to process glucose [sugar], compared with earlier in the day," said St-Onge, an associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University in New York City.

The new statement highlights what's known -- and what's not -- about meal timing and heart health.

The statement lacks specific rules, such as "Never eat after 8 p.m.," or "Everyone should eat breakfast."

It does, however, suggest that people spread out their calories over a "defined" period of the day -- as opposed to either eating a lot over a short period, or grazing from morning until night.

Based on the evidence, the AHA says, it's probably a good idea to get a large share of your calories earlier in the day.

"A long fasting duration at night is better than a long fast during the day," St-Onge said.

But there's no declaration that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

The evidence, St-Onge said, is just not clear enough to make specific recommendations on breakfast.

A number of studies have found that breakfast eaters are generally healthier than breakfast skippers: They tend to weigh less, have better blood pressure and cholesterol numbers, and have lower risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, according to the AHA.

The problem is, those studies don't prove that breakfast deserves the credit. And few trials have actually tested the effects of "assigning" people to eat breakfast, the AHA says.