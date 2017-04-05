Too Many People Still Ignore Heart Attack Risks

By Karen Pallarito

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Sizable numbers of adults with risk factors for heart attack -- such as smoking, obesity or physical inactivity -- aren't inclined to do anything to improve their health, a large, new study finds.

Among those at greatest risk, meaning they having five or more risk factors, almost 1 in 5 did not feel they needed to make any changes, the study revealed.

Researchers can't say exactly why this disconnect exists.

"Our study suggests that the link between risk perceptions and behaviors is complex," said Dr. F. Daniel Ramirez, the study's lead author. He is a research fellow at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute in Ontario, Canada.

But Ramirez and his co-authors don't think indifference is simply due to a lack of education or appreciation of health consequences.

As study senior author Dr. Benjamin Hibbert explained in an American Heart Association news release, "Effectively convincing people to adopt and sustain healthy lifestyle changes requires a better understanding of what makes them tick."

Among people in the study who perceived a need to improve their physical health, more than half cited barriers to change. The most common were lack of self-discipline, work schedule and family responsibilities.

Cardiologist Dr. Vincent Bufalino, a spokesman for the American Heart Association, said conversations about reducing risk factors occur in examining rooms across America every day.

"Some folks are totally motivated and they're all over it: watching their diet, on their exercise program, mindful of their blood pressures and [blood] sugar," he said. "Then there's the folks that, you know what, no matter what we say, we can never quite move them on behavior."

The challenge is changing behavior, said Bufalino, who is president of Advocate Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill.

"Putting a stent in someone [is] the easiest thing. Now we have to change the way you've been living the last 25 or 30 years," he tells patients. "That's hard."

Ramirez said little information exists on what really motivates people to adopt healthy behaviors. Hoping to shed some light on the topic, he and his team examined a database of more than 45,000 adults participating in the 2011-2012 Canadian Community Health Survey.