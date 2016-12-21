Sexual Relationships When You're HIV-Positive

You'll have to use protection when you're physically intimate, whether you're in a mixed-status couple (one person has HIV and the other doesn't) or you're both HIV-positive. But HIV doesn't have to get between you.

Don't worry: You can have good sex and a healthy relationship with your partner, even if one of you has HIV .

A Healthy Sex Life

Most kissing is perfectly safe, since HIV isn't in saliva. There's a tiny risk that if either of you has a mouth sore or cut, French kissing could spread HIV. But it's extremely unlikely, experts say.

Contact like cuddling and hugging is safe.

Unprotected sex is the most common way of spreading the virus. Male and female condoms dramatically lower the chances of passing HIV to your partner. If both of you have HIV, you still need to use protection. You could catch a different type of HIV from your partner, which could make your disease worse or mean that you need to change medicines.

You should use protection with oral sex, too -- a condom or dental dam.

What about everything else? HIV is only in certain bodily fluids: blood, semen, and vaginal and anal secretions. To infect someone else, those fluids have to get into that person's body, usually through a mucus membrane or cut. So you can sexually satisfy each other safely, using your hands or your bodies, as long as you're careful about where those fluids are going.

You're more likely to spread HIV when you have multiple sex partners, have other STDs, or use injectable drugs.