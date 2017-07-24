Health Highlights: July 24, 2017

Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, compiled by the editors of HealthDay:

Charlie Gard's Parents Halt Legal Fight

A legal bid to have critically-ill U.K. baby Charlie Gard sent to the United States has been halted by his parents.

The 11-month-old infant has a rare fatal genetic condition and his parents launched a challenge against court rulings that their son's life support should be withdrawn, the Associated Press reported.

Charlie's parents wanted to send him to the U.S. for experimental treatment, but doctors said the therapy wouldn't help the boy and could cause him pain.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong says Chris Gard and Connie Yates said private discussions will be held about when Charlie's life-support will be switched off, and his parents "wish to treasure their remaining time with Charlie, however short that may be."

-----

Bush's Baked Beans Recalled

Some types of Bush's baked beans have been recalled due to potentially defective side seams on the cans.

The recall is for Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The problem has been corrected and no other products are affected.

Consumers with the recalled products should throw them away even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled, the company advised. It said no illnesses linked with the recalled products have been reported.

For more information, call Bush's at 1-800-590-3797 or go to the company's website.

------

African Boy Achieves HIV Remission Without Drugs

A 9-year-old boy in South Africa has controlled his HIV infection without regular treatment for most of his life, doctors say.

It's the first reported case in Africa of a child controlling HIV infection without medication, and the third such case worldwide, CNN reported.

The unidentified boy was diagnosed with HIV when he was one month old. Soon after diagnosis, he began 40 weeks of antiretroviral treatment (ART). After the drug treatment stopped, the boy's health was monitored.

In late 2015, blood tests showed the boy to be in HIV remission, meaning levels of the AIDS-causing virus in his blood are undetectable using standard tests. Analysis of blood samples collected since the boy was an infant showed that he achieved remission soon after ART ended, CNN reported.