Monthly Injection Might Revolutionize HIV Care

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Getting a shot of medication to control HIV every month or two instead of having to take pills every day could transform the way the virus is kept at bay.

New research suggests that injectable, long-acting antiretroviral therapy for HIV is as safe and effective as oral medications. The injection -- given every four or eight weeks -- includes the drugs cabotegravir and rilpivirine.

"We have made considerable advances in the treatment of HIV over the last several decades," said study lead author Dr. David Margolis. "But for many patients living with HIV, it still remains a challenge to take daily oral medication, either because they are unable to or they choose not to. So it is important to find alternatives."

Margolis is medical director of ViiV Healthcare in Research Triangle Park, N.C., the developer of this new approach and the company that funded the trial.

Nearly 37 million people around the world are living with HIV. Advances in treatment have led to improved survival and quality of life. Current treatment, however, requires taking medications every day throughout life. Poor compliance can result in treatment failure or drug-resistant mutations of the virus. Long-acting, injectable drugs might be a more convenient way of managing HIV, the researchers said.

"This is the first study to use injections to treat HIV, and gives us a picture of the long-term durability of the treatment," Margolis said.

The report was published online July 24 in the journal The Lancet, to coincide with presentation of the results of the trial at the International AIDS Society meeting in Paris, France.

Dr. Mark Boyd is chair of medicine at Lyell McEwin Hospital at the University of Adelaide in Australia. He said, "This study shows us that we now have a new tool for managing HIV."

The more options available means that HIV management can be adapted to the specific requirements of each patient, he said.

"Whether this new injectable option will become a widespread popular form of HIV management or will cater to more of a niche market only time can tell," said Boyd, who co-authored an accompanying journal editorial.